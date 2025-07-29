Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 07:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zee Media Q1 results: Loss narrows to ₹8.81 crore as revenue grows

Zee Media

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Private news broadcaster Zee Media on Tuesday reported a narrowing of its consolidated net loss to ₹8.81 crore for the June quarter of FY26.

The company had posted a net loss of ₹10.38 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing from Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL).

Its revenue from operations rose 3.63 per cent to ₹182.36 crore in the June quarter. It was ₹175.96 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

ZMCL's total expenses were at ₹194.55 crore, down 2.4 per cent in the June quarter of FY26.

Total income of ZMCL, which includes other income, stood at ₹183.11 crore, up 3.24 per cent.

 

ZMCL is one of the leading news networks in India. Formerly known as Zee News Ltd, it operates a cluster of 20 TV news channels.

Shares of Zee Media Corporation Ltd settled at₹ 13.72 apiece on the BSE, up 0.44 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Company News Zee Media Q1 results

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

