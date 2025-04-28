Monday, April 28, 2025 | 09:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Central Bank of India's net profit rises 28% on non-core income growth

Central Bank of India's net profit rises 28% on non-core income growth

NII falls 4% as rise in yield on advances; margins contract

Central Bank of India
Premium

As a result, the net interest margin fell 41 basis points Y-o-Y to 3.17 per cent for the January-March period

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 9:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Central Bank of India posted a 28.13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its profit for the quarter ended March, at Rs 1,033.6 crore compared to Rs 807.3 crore a year earlier, on the back of a rise in non-interest income and a fall in provisions.
 
Non-interest income rose 33.19 per cent to Rs 1,814 crore, with fee income growing 34.16 per cent to Rs 597 crore and treasury income rising by 12.05 per cent to Rs 409 crore.
 
A fall in provisions from Rs 1,257 crore to Rs 807 crore on a Y-o-Y basis also aided the bank’s
Topics : Central Bank of India Q4 Results Banking Industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon