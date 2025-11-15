Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 12:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Dish TV Q2 results: Net loss widens to ₹132.6 crore, revenue drops 26.4%

Dish TV Q2 results: Net loss widens to ₹132.6 crore, revenue drops 26.4%

The company had reported a net loss of ₹37.38 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Dish TV

Dish TV

Shares of Dish TV India Ltd settled at Rs 4.48 each on the BSE, down 0.22 per cent from the previous close. (Representative image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Direct-to-home firm Dish TV India Ltd on Friday reported a widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 132.65 crore in the September quarter of FY26 on account of a rise in alternative entertainment options, inflationary pressures, and currency depreciation.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 37.38 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Dish TV.

Its revenue from the operation slipped 27.41 per cent to Rs 291.13 crore in the September quarter. The same was Rs 395.62 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Dish TV "EBITDA for 2Q FY26 stood at Rs 31.8 crore, a decrease of 77.9 per cent year-over-year," the company said in its earnings statement.

 

"The decline in EBITDA was primarily due to the rise of alternative entertainment options, inflationary pressures, and currency depreciation. However, the company is confident that its new initiatives will begin to yield results in the coming quarters," it said.

Also Read

Manoj Dobhal

Dish TV aims 25% revenue from non-DTH biz in two years, says CEO

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

BSE, NSE impose fresh fines on Dish TV over lack of proper board strength

Dish TV

Dish TV Q4 net loss at Rs 402.19 cr, revenue down 15.5% to Rs 343.66 cr

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

Patnaik congratulates BJP's Dholakia on Nuapada win, says BJD will fight on

Delhi air pollution

An escape from India's air pollution for those who can afford it

Total expenses of Dish TV were at Rs 431.94 crore, down 1.3 per cent in the second quarter of FY26.

In the September quarter, its subscription revenues were at Rs 232.4 crore, down 16.5 per cent.

Similarly, its operating revenue was down 26.4 per cent to Rs 291.1 crore in the September quarter.

However, in operating revenue, Dish TV's advertising revenue was up twofold to Rs 10.3 crore in the September quarter.

The total income of Dish TV, which includes all incomes, was Rs 299.29 crore in the September quarter, down 25.28 per cent year-on-year.

In the first half (H1) of FY26, its total consolidated income stood at Rs 633.40 crore, up 26.48 per cent.

Its CEO and Executive Director Manoj Dobhal said: "India's entertainment landscape is undergoing a rapid transformation, and we are embracing this change as an opportunity to redefine home entertainment."  Dish TV, which is diversifying its services with OTT App Watcho and FLIQS, has also entered the Smart TV segment.

"Our latest foray into the VZY Smart TV segment reflects our ambition to lead the next chapter of the entertainment ecosystem in India," he said.

Though Dish TV has not revealed the subscription number during the quarter, it said, "it maintained a good engagement across both its DTH and digital platforms during the quarter".

"While subscriber additions were consistent with industry trends, churn remained elevated but in line with broader market dynamics," it said.

Shares of Dish TV India Ltd settled at Rs 4.48 each on the BSE, down 0.22 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

FirstCry

FirstCry parent reports ₹2,099 crore in revenue for September quarter

Glenmark, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q2 results: Profit jumps 72% to ₹610.43 cr

Marico

Marico's Q2 net profit dips marginally even as revenue jumps 30.7%

Oil india

OIL Q2 results: Profit dips 43% to ₹1,044 cr as crude realisations fall

MRF Tyres

MRF Q2FY26 results: Net profit up 11.7% at ₹525.6 cr, dividend declared

Topics : Company News Dish TV Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon