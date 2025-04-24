Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 10:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lodha Group Q4 results: Profit grows 38.5% to ₹922 cr, revenue up 5.1%

Lodha Group Q4 results: Profit grows 38.5% to ₹922 cr, revenue up 5.1%

The company's revenue from operations in Q4 FY25 stood at ₹4,224.3 crore, a 5.12 per cent rise YoY, falling short of the Bloomberg analysts' poll estimate of ₹4,414 crore

In Q4 FY25, the company added two new projects in Pune with a gross development value (GDV) of ₹4,300 crore. It aims to become the number one developer in Pune, with its current presence across nine locations in the city. Photo: Shutterstock

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Macrotech Developers (Lodha Group) reported a consolidated profit (attributable to the owners of the company) of ₹921.7 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q4 FY25), up 38.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY).
 
The company’s revenue from operations in Q4 FY25 stood at ₹4,224.3 crore, a 5.12 per cent rise YoY, falling short of the Bloomberg analysts’ poll estimate of ₹4,414 crore. Total expenses during the quarter were ₹3,233.1 crore, only 0.9 per cent higher than the year-ago period, primarily due to the cost of projects.
 
Revenue for FY25 stood at ₹13,779 crore, up 33.6 per cent YoY. Profit for the same period increased by 78.5 per cent to ₹2,764.3 crore.
 
 
Sequentially, Macrotech’s revenue grew by 3.5 per cent, while profit dipped by 2.4 per cent.
 
Further, the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for Q4 FY25 stood at ₹1,460 crore, up 9 per cent YoY, surpassing the estimate of ₹1,318.84 crore.

Abhishek Lodha, managing director and chief executive officer of Macrotech Developers, said, “Despite investments in business development in this quarter, we further reduced our net debt by ₹310 crore to ₹3,990 crore (0.2x net debt/equity) — well below our ceiling of 0.5x net debt/equity. This is on the back of strong operating cash flow generation of ₹2,340 crore during the quarter. On the back of strong operating and financial performance, India Ratings upgraded our credit rating to (AA/Stable). Our exit cost of debt continues to go down and stands at 8.7 per cent (down ~10 bps during the quarter) — among the lowest in the industry.”
 
Earlier, the company achieved its highest-ever quarterly pre-sales of ₹4,810 crore in Q4 FY25, up 14 per cent YoY. Overall, in FY25, the company’s pre-sales — or properties sold before they are constructed — stood at ₹17,630 crore, surpassing its annual guidance of ₹17,500 crore, while growing by 21 per cent YoY.
 
In Q4 FY25, the company added two new projects in Pune with a gross development value (GDV) of ₹4,300 crore. It aims to become the number one developer in Pune, with its current presence across nine locations in the city.
 
During FY25, the company added 10 new projects — excluding digital infrastructure projects — with a GDV of ₹23,700 crore across the Mumbai metropolitan region, Bengaluru, and Pune, surpassing its full-year guidance of ₹21,000 crore.
 
Additionally, the company announced a dividend on equity shares at ₹4.25 per share.

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

