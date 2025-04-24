Tech Mahindra Q4FY25 results: Net profit up 76.5% at Rs 1,167 crore

Information technology (IT) services firm Tech Mahindra reported a net profit of Rs 1,167 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25 (Q4 FY25), up 76.5 per cent. The year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in profit was due to margin expansion and a lower effective tax rate owing to one-off benefits.
Revenue for the fourth quarter grew 4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 13,384 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue was marginally up 0.7 per cent. In US dollar terms, revenue was flat Y-o-Y and down 1.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).
The company met estimates on net profit but missed revenue expectations. Bloomberg estimated net profit at Rs 1,081.2 crore and revenue at Rs 13,459 crore.
For the full year, the company’s net profit stood at Rs 4,252 crore, up 80 per cent Y-o-Y, while revenue grew 1.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 52,988 crore.
Mohit Joshi, chief executive officer and managing director, Tech Mahindra, said, “This year, we laid a strong foundation for our transformation journey. The environment has changed materially, especially since January. During that time, we were witnessing an upsurge of excitement from US clients and we were seeing a lot of momentum. But some of this has now been stalled due to the volatility in the market and specifically in the manufacturing sector.”
Also Read
Tech Mahindra signed a total TCV (total contract value) of $2.7 billion for FY25, up 42 per cent Y-o-Y. For the fourth quarter, the company signed a TCV of $798 million, up from $745 million in the preceding quarter.
Growth for the quarter was driven by retail, transport and logistics, and BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), which grew 10.3 per cent and 6 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively. On a sequential basis, growth was driven by BFSI, up 2.4 per cent. Manufacturing was down 5.5 per cent Y-o-Y and down 0.2 per cent sequentially. Hitech and media were down 4 per cent Y-o-Y and 8.2 per cent sequentially.
This uncertainty in the global markets will also weigh on Tech Mahindra’s turnaround plans. While Joshi said that the first-year targets are in line, the margin target will be the focus. “Compared to FY25, we were hoping that the industry would come back to some normal growth, but that now looks difficult. We do have significant market levers. Growth will always be relative to the industry… but we have set a hard target for margins for FY27. As of now, we are still sticking to it,” he added.
The company said that growth for FY26 will be driven by Europe and the rest of the world.
“This year, we delivered operational excellence by achieving a 60 per cent increase in operating profit through strong execution, operational leverage, and cost management. We raised our dividend per share by 12.5 per cent and returned 85 per cent of our free cash flow to shareholders, reflecting our commitment to our capital allocation policy,” said Rohit Anand, chief financial officer, Tech Mahindra.
The company reported a headcount of 1,48,731, a drop of 1,757 compared to Q3 FY25. Attrition for the firm came in at 11.8 per cent. However, the company did not provide any hiring target for FY26. The management said that the quantum of hiring has not been decided yet.