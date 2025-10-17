Friday, October 17, 2025 | 06:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / LTTS Q2 results: PAT up 3% to ₹328.7 cr, revenue rises 16% to ₹2,979 cr

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

At the end of Q2FY26, LTTS' employee strength stood at 23,678. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Friday reported a 2.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 328.7 crore in the quarter ending September 2025.

It had reported a profit (attributable to equity shareholders of the company) of Rs 319.6 crore in the year-ago period, according to regulatory filings.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review came in at Rs 2,979.5 crore, 15.8 per cent higher than Rs 2,573 crore registered in the second quarter of FY25.

Sequentially, profit and revenue rose by 4.1 per cent and 3.9 per cent, respectively.

"Our strong momentum of large deal wins continued as we touched a record high TCV of near-USD 300 mn in the quarter, which reflects the confidence our global clients have in our next-gen offerings.

 

"With an increased order book and a sharp focus on resilient and profitable growth, we maintain our medium-term outlook of USD 2 bn revenue," said Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services.

At the end of Q2FY26, LTTS' employee strength stood at 23,678.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

