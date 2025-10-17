Friday, October 17, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Karur Vysya Bank Q2 FY26 results: Net profit jumps 21% to ₹574 crore

Karur Vysya Bank Q2 FY26 results: Net profit jumps 21% to ₹574 crore

Provisioning also increased to Rs 274 crore during the September quarter of FY26, from Rs 180 crore in the year-ago period

Karur Vysya Bank

The private sector bank had a net profit of Rs 474 crore for the July-September quarter. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Karur Vysya Bank on Friday reported a 21 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 574 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The private sector bank had a net profit of Rs 474 crore for the July-September quarter.

Total income rose to Rs 3,320 crore in Q2 against Rs 2,856 crore in Q2 of FY25.

Provisioning also increased to Rs 274 crore during the September quarter of FY26, from Rs 180 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Karur Vyasya Bank settled at Rs 227.40 apiece, up 0.46 per cent over the previous close on the BSE.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

