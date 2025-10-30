Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 11:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Pidilite Industries Q2 profit up 8.2% to ₹584.6 crore; revenue rises 9.9%

Pidilite Industries Q2 profit up 8.2% to ₹584.6 crore; revenue rises 9.9%

The total expenses in the quarter under review stood at ₹2,816.94 crore compared to ₹2,565.71 crore a year ago, the company said

Pidilite Industries

Its consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 3,554.44 crore against Rs 3,234.91 crore in the year-ago period, it added. | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pidilite Industries on Thursday reported an 8.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 584.6 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 540.3 crore in the second quarter of the last fiscal, Pidilite Industries, manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals, according to a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 3,554.44 crore against Rs 3,234.91 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The total expenses in the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,816.94 crore compared to Rs 2,565.71 crore a year ago, the company said.

 

Pidilite Industries Managing Director Sudhanshu Vats said the company delivered double-digit underlying volume growth with sequential improvement and healthy operating margins, even in a challenging macro-economic environment.

"As we look ahead, we remain optimistic. The domestic operating environment is expected to improve, aided by favourable monsoons, and the indirect cascading impact of GST 2.0 on our demand, coupled with accelerated growth in the construction sector, driven by benign interest rates and enhanced liquidity," he added.

At the same time, Vats said, "We remain vigilant to geopolitical developments, given their potential to disrupt supply chains and create uncertainty around global tariffs".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Swiggy

Swiggy's loss widens to ₹1,092 crore, Instamart drags despite GOV growth

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank Q2 net profit drops to ₹112 cr on lower operating income

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Lodha Developers Q2FY26 results: Profit surges 84% to ₹778.7 crore

ITC

ITC Q2 results: Net profit rises 2.7% to ₹5,126.11 cr, revenue down 1.3%

Cipla

Cipla Q2 results: Profit rises 4%, revenue hits record ₹7,589 crore

Topics : Company News Pidilite Industries Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMale Breast CancerLouvre Heist UpdateBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon