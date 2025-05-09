Friday, May 09, 2025 | 04:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Swiggy Q4FY25 results: Loss almost doubles to ₹1,081 cr, revenue jumps 45%

Swiggy Q4 FY25 result: Shares were down 0.19 per cent at ₹314 apiece on the BSE at the close of trading on Friday, ahead of the company's earnings announcement

Shares of Swiggy were down 0.19 per cent at ₹314 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at the close of trading on Friday, ahead of the company's earnings announcement. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Swiggy Limited on Friday reported a consolidated loss of ₹1,081.1 crore for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25). This marks a 95 per cent jump year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹554.7 crore. 
 
Meanwhile, the food delivery platform's consolidated revenue from operations jumped by 44.8 per cent to ₹4,410 crore from ₹3,045.5 crore in Q4 FY24. 
 
“FY25 was a year of many firsts for Swiggy. We launched multiple new apps, across Instamart, Snacc and recently, Pyng; all of which are aimed at opening up new user segments and markets. Our Food delivery engine delivered best-ever results across innovation and execution, driving category-leading growth and rising profitability in lockstep," Sriharsha Majety, MD and group CEO, Swiggy, said. 
 
 
"Quick-commerce is in a phase of rapid expansion and heightened competitive intensity, for which we have ramped up investments aimed at market expansion (Megapods), reach (1000+ stores across 124 cities) and differentiation (Maxxsaver). Our Out of Home Consumption business turned profitable in Q4, within just 2 years of its integration. Overall, we remain focused on growth, on the back of delivering unparalleled convenience to consumers.”
 
Shares of Swiggy were down 0.19 per cent at ₹314 apiece on the BSE at the close of trading on Friday, ahead of the company's earnings announcement.

First Published: May 09 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

