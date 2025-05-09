Q4 results today: Swiggy, Dr Reddy's among 69 firms on May 9; see full list

Swiggy, Dr Reddy's, Manappuram Finance, and Bank of India will be among 69 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Friday.
Birla Corporation and MapmyIndia will also be releasing their performance report for the January-March quarter.
These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
Dr Reddy's Q4 result preview
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is expected to post strong year-on-year growth in revenue and profit for the March 2025 quarter, driven by its Nicotinell acquisition, sustained US business momentum, and positive domestic outlook, according to brokerages tracked by Business Standard. ALSO READ: Dr Reddy's Q4 results preview: Analysts eye 18% jump in PAT; check details
Swiggy Q4 result preview
Swiggy is projected to report a wider net loss of ₹967.7 crore in Q4 FY25, up from ₹548.1 crore a year earlier. The loss in Q3 FY25 was ₹800.53 crore. Analysts will closely watch Swiggy Instamart’s performance, focusing on order growth, dark store expansion, and margins.
Market overview May 9
On Thursday, May 8, markets closed lower amid rising India-Pakistan tensions. The BSE Sensex dropped 412 points to 80,334.81, while the NSE Nifty50 fell 141 points to 24,273.80 after India’s Ministry of Defence announced strikes on Pakistani defence sites under Operation Sindoor.
On Friday, May 9, markets showed resilience. Despite opening sharply lower, the Sensex trimmed losses to 522 points, trading at 79,821. The Nifty50 rebounded from 23,935 to 24,083, down 205 points.
Broader markets remained weak, with the Nifty MidCap and SmallCap indices down 1.2 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively. Most sectoral indices, including Bank, FMCG, Metal, and IT, were down around 1 per cent.
List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 9
- ABB India Limited
- Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd.
- Ace Men Engg Works Ltd.
- Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd.
- Adline Chem Lab Limited
- Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited
- Aditya Vision Ltd.
- Bank of India
- Birla Corporation Limited
- Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.
- Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Limited
- Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd.
- Desco Infratech Limited
- Dhanlaxmi Bank Limited
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- Eveready Industries India Ltd
- FGP Limited
- PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Limited
- The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited
- Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co. Ltd.
- Grindwell Norton Limited
- GRP Limited (formerly Gujarat Reclaim & Rubber Products Ltd.)
- Hariom Pipe Industries Limited
- Hester Biosciences Limited
- India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited
- Indokem Limited
- Inspirisys Solutions Limited
- Intellect Design Arena Limited
- Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Limited
- Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited
- KPR Mill Limited
- Lloyds Engineering Works Limited
- Loyal Textile Mills Limited
- Manappuram Finance Limited
- C.E. Info Systems Limited (MapmyIndia)
- Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited
- Navin Fluorine International Limited
- NDR Auto Components Limited
- Novartis India Limited
- Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) Limited
- Omkar Overseas Limited
- Paisalo Digital Limited
- Pankaj Polymers Limited
- Perfectpac Limited
- PTC India Financial Services Limited
- Ponni Sugars (Erode) Limited
- Prevest DenPro Limited
- Relaxo Footwears Limited
- Raj Oil Mills Limited
- Reliance Power Limited
- Rungta Irrigation Limited
- Selan Exploration Technology Limited
- Sagarsoft (India) Limited
- Shakti Pumps (India) Limited
- Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited
- Sheetal Diamonds Limited
- Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited
- Smartlink Holdings Limited
- Sunita Tools Limited
- Sutlej Textiles and Industries Limited
- Swiggy Limited
- Transport Corporation of India Limited
- Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited
- The Investment Trust of India Limited
- Thermax Limited
- Tree House Education & Accessories Limited
- Venkys (India) Limited
- VK Global Publications Limited
- WAA Solar Limited