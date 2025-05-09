Friday, May 09, 2025 | 04:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Motherson Sumi Wiring India Q4 profit declines 13.85 pc to Rs 164.93 cr

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Q4 profit declines 13.85 pc to Rs 164.93 cr

The company posted a net profit of Rs 191.44 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd (MSWIL) said in a regulatory filing

motherson

MSWIL further said total expenses during the quarter were higher at Rs 2,291.44 crore as compared to Rs 1,986.54 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Auto components maker Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd on Friday reported a 13.85 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 164.93 crore in the March quarter impacted by higher expenses and raw material cost.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 191.44 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd (MSWIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 2,509.52 crore as against Rs 2,232.67 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

MSWIL further said total expenses during the quarter were higher at Rs 2,291.44 crore as compared to Rs 1,986.54 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Cost of materials consumed was higher at Rs 1,592.7 crore as compared to Rs 1,419.1 crore in the year-ago period.

 

For 2024-25, profit was at Rs 605.86 crore, down from Rs 638.3 crore in 2023-24, the company said.

In FY25, total revenue from operations stood at Rs 9,320.28 crore as against Rs 8,328.25 crore in FY24, it added.

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Q4 results today: Swiggy, Dr Reddy's among 69 firms on May 9; see full list

Electricity, Energy

REC Q4 results: Net profit rises 5.6% to Rs 4,304 cr, revenue up 17%

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers Q4 results: Net profit increases 36% to Rs 187.605 crore

Abhyuday Jindal, MD, Jindal Stainless

Jindal Stainless Q4 net profit up 18% at Rs 591 cr on higher volumes

Zee Entertainment, Zee, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, ZEEL

Zee Entertainment Q4FY25 net profit jumps 14-fold to Rs 188.4 crore

Topics : Auto industry Motherson Sumi Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon