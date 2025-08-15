Varun Beverages' growth hinges on recovery; outlook stays positive

Even as the June quarter volumes and sales performance of Varun Beverages disappointed the street, higher margins helped boost the bottom line. The net profit of the beverage major was up 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), although sales slipped by 2 per cent and operating profit was flat. Brokerages are positive on the outlook and expect mid-teens earnings growth over the FY24-26 period. The stock of the carbonated soft drinks company is up 9 per cent over the past month.

The consolidated revenue and volume of the company saw a 2-3 per cent fall compared to the year-ago quarter, due