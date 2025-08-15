Friday, August 15, 2025 | 07:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Varun Beverages' growth hinges on recovery; outlook stays positive

Varun Beverages' growth hinges on recovery; outlook stays positive

Despite disappointing volumes and sales in Q1, Varun Beverages saw a 5% profit growth. Brokerages expect mid-teens earnings growth over FY24-26, driven by international business and acquisitions

The consolidated revenue and volume of the company saw a 2-3 per cent fall compared to the year-ago quarter, due to unseasonal rains in India. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
Aug 15 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Even as the June quarter volumes and sales performance of Varun Beverages disappointed the street, higher margins helped boost the bottom line. The net profit of the beverage major was up 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), although sales slipped by 2 per cent and operating profit was flat. Brokerages are positive on the outlook and expect mid-teens earnings growth over the FY24-26 period. The stock of the carbonated soft drinks company is up 9 per cent over the past month.
 
The consolidated revenue and volume of the company saw a 2-3 per cent fall compared to the year-ago quarter, due
