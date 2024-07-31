Action Construction Equipment Q1 results: PAT grows 24% to Rs 84.57 cr

Action Construction Equipment Ltd on Wednesday reported a 24 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 84.57 cr in the April-June quarter of this financial year, mainly on account of higher income.

It had reported a PAT of Rs 67.57 cr during the April-June period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the construction equipment maker said in an exchange filing.

The total income also increased to Rs 761.81 cr, up 14 per cent from Rs 667.85 cr a year ago.

"The company has maintained its growth momentum in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The company has been able to deliver its best ever quarterly performance in Q1 FY25," Action Construction Equipment Executive Director Sorab Agarwal said.