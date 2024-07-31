Maruti Suzuki Q1 results: Net profit rises 48% to Rs 3,759.7 crore

India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), has posted a 48 per cent rise in consolidated net profit during the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25, reaching Rs 3,759.7 crore compared to Rs 2,542.9 crore during the April to June quarter of 2023-24. This increase was broadly due to cost reduction efforts, favourable commodity prices, and foreign exchange gains.

During the period under review, its total income was Rs 36,839.9 crore, up 10 per cent compared to Rs 33,582.3 crore during the April to June quarter of 2023-24. The company's total expenses during the first quarter of the current financial year were Rs 32,061.8 crore, compared to Rs 30,375.5 crore in Q1 FY24. The company announced that it will be launching six new electric vehicle models by 2031. It added that compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicle sales are also rising, with one in every three cars coming from the segment. Interestingly, CNG sales have overtaken diesel sales for the first time this quarter in India. By the end of this decade, MSIL aims to have 28 models, up from around 18 models now.

"The rise in net profit was due to cost reduction, favourable commodity prices, and foreign exchange. In the domestic market, the demand for passenger vehicles was muted to some extent, largely due to the heatwave and elections, which kept potential customers away from our showrooms. We increased our discounts to make them more attractive. As a result, we could achieve retail sales nearly at par with the previous quarter," said Rahul Bharti, executive director, corporate affairs of MSIL. "We believe that customers may be waiting for the auspicious period. Going forward, a better monsoon season, coupled with the festive retail sales, is what the industry is pinning its hopes on," Bharti added.

The company sold a total of 521,868 vehicles during the quarter, higher by 4.8 per cent compared to the same period the previous year. In the quarter, the sales in the domestic market stood at 451,308 units, up by 3.8 per cent over that in Q1 FY24. The export sales were at 70,560 units, a growth of 11.6 per cent over Q1 FY24. MSIL's share in the total market exports during the quarter was to the tune of 40 per cent. It has set a target of 300,000 units for exports during the current financial year and has expressed confidence in achieving that. The major markets that are driving MSIL's export growth are West Asia and Latin America. "We are well diversified in about 100 countries. All three zones, Africa, Latin America, and West Asia are doing well. Jimny has become the largest exported model during the first quarter, followed by Dzire, Baleno, and Grand Vitara," he added. During the quarter, the company registered net sales of Rs 33,875.3 crore as against Rs 30,845.2 crore in the first quarter of FY 2023-24.

Though the country sold 4.2 million cars during the last financial year, the company is not expecting much growth during the current year. "There is a lot of potential going ahead. This year, the growth expectation was not so high due to the heatwave and elections. Our fundamentals are intact and we are not worried about the market demand," he added. He said that the share of first-time buyers is remaining almost static at 40-43 per cent, with a marginal decline seen in small car and compact car segments.