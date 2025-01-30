Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Ajanta Pharma Q3 results: Net profit increases 11% to Rs 233 crore

Ajanta Pharma Q3 results: Net profit increases 11% to Rs 233 crore

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,146 crore in the third quarter compared to Rs 1,105 crore in the year-ago period

Q3 result

The drug firm had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 210 crore in the October-December period of last fiscal. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ajanta Pharma on Thursday said its consolidated profit after tax increased by 11 per cent on-year to Rs 233 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The drug firm had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 210 crore in the October-December period of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,146 crore in the third quarter compared to Rs 1,105 crore in the year-ago period, Ajanta Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company settled 1.64 per cent higher at Rs 2,670.70 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tata consumer products, Tata tea, tata group

Tata Consumer Products Q3FY25 results: Net profit remains flat at Rs 279 cr

Mastercard

Mastercard's Q4 profit jumps on resilient consumer spending, shares up 3.7%

q3 results

Container Corporation of India Q3 results: PAT rises 4.5% to Rs 340.52 cr

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers Q3 results: Net profit jumps 21.23% to Rs 218.68 cr

bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 3% to Rs 2,231 crore

Topics : Ajanta Pharma Q3 results Pharma sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEL&T Q3 resultsIND vs ENG 4th T20Gold-Silver Price TodayEconomic Survey 2025Latest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon