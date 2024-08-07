Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Apollo Tyres Q1 results: Net profit dips 24% to Rs 302 cr on lower sales

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 6,335 crore, as against Rs 6,245 crore in the year-ago period, Apollo Tyres said in a statement

Shares of tyre companies rallied for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, with most of the big players registering cumulative gains of up to 6 per cent over the past two days.

Shares of the tyre-maker on Wednesday ended 1.04 per cent up at Rs 520.75 apiece on the BSE | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apollo Tyres on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit declined by 24 per cent to Rs 302 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 on account of lower sales and escalation in raw material cost.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 397 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 6,335 crore, as against Rs 6,245 crore in the year-ago period, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.
"Coming to our quarterly performance, the replacement and exports from India have witnessed a good growth, and we expect the same to continue in the coming quarters as well," Apollo Tyres Chairman Onkar Kanwar said.
Europe continues to perform well under current market conditions, he added.
Shares of the tyre-maker on Wednesday ended 1.04 per cent up at Rs 520.75 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Marico, Apollo Tyres among top picks by Chandan Taparia of MOFSL

Amid price hike reports, shares of tyre companies rally for second day

Ajit Mishra from Religare Broking suggests buying these three stocks today

Apollo Tyres rallies 6% after over 3% equity changes hands via block deals

Stocks to Watch, May 22: Apollo Tyres, Biocon, Gulf Oil, Ircon Int'l

Topics : Apollo Tyres Tyre makers Q1 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVENational Handloom Day 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon