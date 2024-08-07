Godrej Consumer Products Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises 41% to Rs 451 cr

India's Godrej Consumer Products reported a smaller-than-expected rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, as its household insecticides saw soft demand.

The Cinthol soap maker reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 451 cr ($54 million) for the quarter ended June 30, up from Rs 319 cr a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected a profit of 4.92 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.

Sale of products fell 3 per cent to Rs 3,311 cr.

The company announced its entry into the pet care business, in which it will invest 5 billion rupees over 5 years.