Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

I-T dept leverages tech to scrutinise tax returns, recovers Rs 36,000 cr

With one more quarter to go, the income tax department expects the recovery amount to further rise to Rs 50,000 crore by the end of the financial year

Taxes

Representative image

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The income tax (I-T) department is leveraging data analytics and advanced technology to detect discrepancies in income tax returns. Technology has enabled the income tax department to recover Rs 36,000 crore from outstanding tax demand in the ongoing financial year, according to The Economic Times (ET). This amount includes Rs 27,000 crore recovered from corporate tax and Rs 9,000 crore from personal income tax till December 20, 2023. With one more quarter to go, the income tax department expects the recovery amount to further rise to Rs 50,000 crore by the end of the financial year.

Tax recovery likely to go up

A senior official told ET that the I-T department expects the tax recovery to rise as it has already sent several notices to several taxpayers. The notices have been sent to taxpayers whose tax returns reflect a mismatch with their income. The department expects these individuals to file revised returns.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The window to file a revised or late tax return for assessment year 2023-24 (AY24) closes on December 31.

India's direct tax collections

India's direct tax collections stood at Rs 13.70 trillion till December 17, which is 20.66 per cent more than the collections last year. This included corporate tax of Rs 6.94 trillion and personal tax, including securities transaction tax of Rs 6.72 trillion. For the financial year 2023-24, the government expects a direct tax collection of Rs 18.20 trillion.

ALSO READ: Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms 1, 4 for assessment year 2024-25

Officials told ET that technology has made it easier for the authorities to detect any tax evasion. The technology used by the tax department leverages generative artificial intelligence (AI), advanced AI, and machine learning. The technology has been customised for the department and is updated every quarter.

Talking about the scrutiny of income tax returns, an official told ET, "There is a specially designed, automated, and enhanced artificial intelligence software program to analyse income tax returns (ITRs)."

Data used by the I-T department

The department accesses crucial information about taxpayers in the form of data from banks, digital financial transactions, the stock market, and other financial instruments attached to bank accounts and permanent account numbers (PAN).

The I-T department analyses this data on a single platform by using AI to build regression models to identify deviations and errors in tax filing. The department separates the returns with deviations and keeps them for further assessment.

Also Read

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

Income tax return: What is NIL ITR? Who is eligible, what are the benefits

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Input tax credit not available for GST paid on CSR work expenses: UP AAR

Rising economic activities lead to surge in personal income tax in H1FY24

Large posters depicting Ram temple, new airport come up in Ayodhya

Six Covid deaths, 692 new cases in 24 hrs, active caseload at 4,097

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi named in ED's PMLA case charge sheet

PM Modi, Stalin condole death of DMDK chief and actor Vijayakanth

Trains, flights delayed in Delhi as dense fog prevails across North India

Topics : Income tax Income tax collection Income Tax e-filing e-filing of income tax returns income tax returns I-T cracks down GST refund GST collection BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon