Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Bajaj Finserv Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases 8% to Rs 2,087 cr

Bajaj Finserv Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases 8% to Rs 2,087 cr

The total consolidated income increased to Rs 33,704 crore during the quarter against Rs 26,023 crore in the same period a year earlier, Bajaj Finserv said in a regulatory filing

bajaj Finserv

The company had posted a profit of Rs 1,929 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago. | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Finserv on Wednesday reported an 8 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,087 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 1,929 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

The total consolidated income increased to Rs 33,704 crore during the quarter against Rs 26,023 crore in the same period a year earlier, Bajaj Finserv said in a regulatory filing.

The Pune-headquartered company's total expenditure rose to Rs 27,741 crore compared to Rs 20,731 crore in the year-ago period.

Bajaj Finserv Asset Management recorded assets under management (AUM) of Rs 16,293 crore as on September 30, 2024.

 

Its subsidiary Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Ltd reported a profit of Rs 494 crore from Rs 468 crore in Q2 FY24, an increase of 6 per cent.

Another subsidiary Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Ltd posted shareholders' profit after tax at Rs 148 crore down from Rs 193 crore in Q2 FY24 due to new business strain, higher expense overruns and change in product mix.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv Q2 net profit rises 8% to Rs 2,087 cr; interest income jumps

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Q2 results today: HUL, Godrej, TVS Motor among 73 firms to post earnings

Bajaj Finserv

Allianz actively considering exiting insurance JVs: Bajaj Finserv

PremiumBajaj Finserv Ltd

Trent likely to replace Bajaj Finserv in Sensex rejig in December

Bajaj Housing Finance listing

Interest, trust of investors humbling: Sanjiv Bajaj on BHFL listing

Topics : Bajaj Finserv Q2 results Bajaj Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon