Bharat Forge posts consolidated net profit at Rs 127.74 crore in Q4

Auto components major Bharat Forge Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 127.74 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 231.86 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 3,629.05 crore. It was at Rs 3,573.09 crore in the year-ago period.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2023 consolidated net profit was at Rs 508.39 crore. It was at Rs 1,077.06 crore in the previous fiscal.

Consolidated revenue from operations in FY23 stood at Rs 12,910.26 crore. It was at Rs 10,461.08 crore in FY22.

The figures have not been compared as "the consolidated financial results include a period of 15 months pertaining to certain foreign components for the year ended March 31, 2022".

Also Read More initiatives on anvil to boost steel sector in 2023: Union Minister RINL supplies 1,800 tonnes of structural steel for AMNS expansion project PLI scheme qualifiers, steel ministry to ink pacts for investment proposals JSPL to invest Rs 7,930 crore under PLI scheme for steel: MD Bimlendra Jha Agreements with 26 cos signed under PLI scheme for specialty steel: Scindia JK Bank records highest-ever net annual profit of Rs 1,197 crore in FY23 Sundram Fasteners posts 19% rise to Rs 127.47 crore in Q4 net profit Mindspace REIT Q4 NOI up 9% to 436.4 cr, distribution of Rs 285 cr declared Hero MotoCorp Q4 net up 31% to Rs 810 cr on higher prices, better savings CEAT reports five-fold jump in Q4 profit on lower raw material costs

The company said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 5.5 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 subject to shareholders' approval in the ensuing annual general meeting.