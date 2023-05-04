close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sundram Fasteners posts 19% rise to Rs 127.47 crore in Q4 net profit

The export sales for the quarter were at Rs 380.77 crore as against Rs 366.01 crore, a growth of 4.03 per cent

BS Reporter Chennai
Sundram Fasteners

Sundram Fasteners (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 10:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Auto component major Sundram Fasteners (SFL) has posted a 19 per cent rise in consolidated net profit during the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23 to Rs 127.47 crore as against net profit of Rs 107.43 crore during the same period in the previous year.
The company’s consolidated revenue from operations posted for the quarter ended March 31 this year was at Rs 1,447.95 crore as against Rs 1,339.84 crore during the same period in 2021-22. The consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 amounted to Rs 6.01 and was Rs 5.07 in the corresponding period last year.

On a standalone basis, the domestic sales for the quarter ended March 31were at Rs 820.71 crore as against Rs 749.66 crore during the previous year, posting an increase of 9.48 per cent. The export sales for the quarter were at Rs 380.77 crore as against Rs 366.01 crore, a growth of 4.03 per cent.
For the entire financial year 2022-23, the company’s net profit was seen up at Rs 500.35 crore as against net profit of Rs 461.83 crore during the same period in the previous year. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations posted for the year ended March 31 was at Rs 5,662.75 crore as against Rs 4,902.06 crore during the same period in the previous year, recording a growth of 15.52 per cent.

The Company incurred Rs 212.94 crore towards capital expenditure as part of capacity expansion of existing lines of business and new projects. The capital expenditure was incurred to augment capacities for meeting the increase in the volume of business in tandem with production plans of key customers. The directors have declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3.06 per share (306 per cent), which, together with the first interim dividend of Rs 3.57 per share and a special dividend of Rs 2.00 per share (for commemorating the 60th year of Incorporation) declared and paid in November 2022, would amount to a total dividend of Rs 8.63 per share (863 per cent) for the financial year 2022-2023.

Also Read

Sundram Fasteners posts 7% rise in Q3 net profit as global orders rise

Auto component firm Sundram Fasteners posts 6% dip in Q2 net profit

Sundram Fasteners wins $250 mn international contract to supply EV parts

SFL's powertrain components division receives General Motors award

Smart fasteners are not just nuts and bolts

Mindspace REIT Q4 NOI up 9% to 436.4 cr, distribution of Rs 285 cr declared

Hero MotoCorp Q4 net up 31% to Rs 810 cr on higher prices, better savings

CEAT reports five-fold jump in Q4 profit on lower raw material costs

AMNS India's operational profit falls to $341 mn in March quarter

TVS Motor Q4 net profit rises 22% to Rs 336 crore on rise in sales

Sundram Fasten.

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Sundram Fasteners Q4 Results

First Published: May 04 2023 | 11:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sundram Fasteners posts 19% rise to Rs 127.47 crore in Q4 net profit

Sundram Fasteners
2 min read

Samsung India expects growth to double for its premium television this year

Samsung
3 min read

Not in receipt of Centre's notice for subsidy recovery: Okinawa Autotech

Okinawa
3 min read

Lenders to Go First await NCLT's verdict to chalk-out strategy

Go First
1 min read

Centrum Capital to consider raising Rs 1,000 crore via issue of NCDs

money
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Tata Power Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 54% to Rs 778 crore

Tata Power
2 min read

Pratt & Whitney's engine woes cost Go Air 47 years worth of flying time

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit rises 137.5% to Rs 722 crore

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Reliance shareholders, creditors approve demerger of financial services arm

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
2 min read

HDFC Q4 net profit up 19.5%, interim dividend of Rs 44 per share declared

HDFC
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon