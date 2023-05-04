close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

CEAT reports five-fold jump in Q4 profit on lower raw material costs

The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 12 rupees per share

Reuters
CEAT Tyres

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 7:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian tyremaker CEAT Ltd reported a more-than-five-fold increase in its fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, aided by low raw material costs and strong domestic demand.
CEAT's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 134 crore ($16.40 million) in the three months ended March 31, from Rs 25.25 crore a year ago.

Analysts, on average had expected a profit of Rs 90.83 core, according to Refinitiv IBES.
Indian car and bike makers have reported strong domestic growth, which, in turn, has boosted demand for tyre makers. They have also hiked prices that, analysts said, would boost margins.

The Mumbai-based CEAT's revenue rose about 11% to Rs 2,875 crore. Its total expenses rose 5% but the cost of materials consumed fell 6.1%.
That, and the price hikes, helped CEAT's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin increase to 13.1% from 7.2% last year.

Also Read

Ceat reports Rs 35 crore net profit in Q3, total income increases

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result declared on official website

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 to be announced soon on official website

TN TET Result 2023 released for Paper 2. Check complete details on website

Guj poll result HIGHLIGHTS: Massive victory for BJP, Patel to be CM again

AMNS India's operational profit falls to $341 mn in March quarter

TVS Motor Q4 net profit rises 22% to Rs 336 crore on rise in sales

TVS Motor Q4 results: Profit up 21% at Rs 336 cr, revenue at Rs 8,031 cr

Blue Star posts 3-fold jump in Q4 profit to Rs 225 cr, revenue from ops up

Wadia-owned Bombay Dyeing posts bigger loss in March qtr as costs soar


"On exports, we continue to face pressure as a result of global economic headwinds, largely spurred by the ongoing war and the currency devaluation," Vice Chairman Anant Goenka said in a statement.
However, while wholesale commercial and passenger vehicle sales growth moderated in April, analysts expect demand for replacement tyres would provide cushion to tyremakers including CEAT rivals MRF Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd and JK Tyre & Industries Ltd in the coming quarters.

"We have begun to see some recovery in exports and the replacement market, especially in the commercial category. We are hopeful that the coming quarters will see a further uptick in growth," CEAT said.
Earlier this week, MRF Ltd said its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled.

CEAT's shares closed 1.07% higher. The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 12 rupees per share.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

CEAT

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Q4 Results Ceat Ceat Tyres

First Published: May 04 2023 | 7:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

APSEZ cargo handling rises 13% in April YoY, credits improved infra

Govt plans to remove minimum alternate tax on SEZs, boost exports
2 min read

NGT slaps Rs 10 cr fine on Northern Coalfields over storing of coal

National Green Tribunal
3 min read

AMNS India's operational profit falls to $341 mn in March quarter

steel company, steel firms, ArcelorMittal, JSW Steel
2 min read

India tribunal allows bankruptcy proceedings against Future Lifestyle

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd
1 min read

Indian smartphone shipments decline 16% YoY to lowest Q1 in 4 yrs: IDC

Smartphones, Google Pixel
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Pratt & Whitney's engine woes cost Go Air 47 years worth of flying time

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Tata Power Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 54% to Rs 778 crore

Tata Power
2 min read
Premium

Go First losses exceed combined profit of listed Wadia group firms

flights, aircraft, airlines, passengers, aviation
3 min read

Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit rises 137.5% to Rs 722 crore

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read
Premium

After Ola, three others to repay customers for 'off-board charger'

Electric vehicles
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon