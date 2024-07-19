BPCL Q1 results: Net profit declines 71% to Rs 3,015 cr on higher costs

India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) reported a plunge in first-quarter profit on Friday, weighed down by lower marketing margins and higher raw material costs.



The state-owned firm's standalone net profit fell 71% to Rs 3,015 crore (around $360 million) for the three months ended June 30.







The country's third-largest oil refiner by capacity said average gross refining margin fell to $7.86 per barrel from $12.64 per barrel a year earlier.

Higher crude oil prices are a cause of concern for the world's third-largest importer of the commodity, India's oil secretary Pankaj Jain said in April.

