Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

UltraTech Cement Q1 results: Consolidated net profit flat at Rs 1,696 cr

Profit before interest, depreciation and tax, the company said, was at Rs 3,205 crore compared to Rs 3223 crore a year ago

UltraTech

Domestic cement sales volume, the company said, registered a 6 per cent growth from a year back.

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s largest cement maker UltraTech Cement reported a muted performance for the June-24 ended quarter with a net profit attributable to the owners of the company at Rs 1696 crore. The company missed street estimates.

For the quarter under review, the cement company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,696.59 crore, against Rs 1,688.45 crore a year ago. Revenue for the quarter was up 2 per cent at Rs 18,069 crore.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a Bloomberg poll, 13 analysts estimated revenue of Rs 18,354 crore and net income adjusted of Rs 1820 crore.

On a sequential basis, UltraTech net profit fell 25 per cent.

Profit before interest, depreciation and tax, the company said, was at Rs 3,205 crore compared to Rs 3,223 crore a year ago.

Domestic cement sales volume, the company said, registered a 6 per cent growth from a year back.

More From This Section

Tata Play Q1: Loss widens to Rs 353.9 cr, revenue dips 4.32% to Rs 4,304 cr

Paytm Q1: Loss widens to Rs 838.9 cr, total income declines 33.5%

Paytm Q1FY25 results: Loss widens to Rs 840 crore, revenue falls 36%

Rallis India Q1 results: PAT down 23.8% at Rs 48 cr, revenue at Rs 783 cr

South Indian Bank Q1 results: PAT up 45% at Rs 294 cr on lower provisions


In terms of costs, the company said, energy costs were lower by 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), mainly on account of reduced fuel prices. Raw material costs marginally rose by 1 per cent, the company added, attributable to the increase in the cost of fly ash and slag.

With the aim to increase capacity to close to 200 million tonnes, UltraTech has undertaken multiple phases of expansion. Sharing an update on these planned expansions, the company said it has further added 8.7 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) capacity during the quarter, across Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha.

UltraTech said commercial production for new capacities of the second phase of 22.6 MTPA announced in June is expected to go on-stream in a phased manner by the current and the next financial year. For the third phase of expansion, announced in October, the company said major orders to key technology suppliers have already been placed and civil work has also commenced at some locations.

Also Read

Investment holding companies rally after Sebi delisting framework

UltraTech Cement buys grinding unit from India Cements, announces expansion

UltraTech to acquire India Cements' 1.1 mtpa grinding unit for Rs 315 cr

UltraTech to buy 26% stake in O2 Renewable for green energy needs

UltraTech Cement receives CCI's approval to acquire Kesoram Cement

Topics : UltraTech cement industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon