UltraTech Cement Q1 results: Consolidated net profit flat at Rs 1,696 cr

Domestic cement sales volume, the company said, registered a 6 per cent growth from a year back.

India’s largest cement maker UltraTech Cement reported a muted performance for the June-24 ended quarter with a net profit attributable to the owners of the company at Rs 1696 crore. The company missed street estimates.

For the quarter under review, the cement company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,696.59 crore, against Rs 1,688.45 crore a year ago. Revenue for the quarter was up 2 per cent at Rs 18,069 crore.

In a Bloomberg poll, 13 analysts estimated revenue of Rs 18,354 crore and net income adjusted of Rs 1820 crore.

On a sequential basis, UltraTech net profit fell 25 per cent.

Profit before interest, depreciation and tax, the company said, was at Rs 3,205 crore compared to Rs 3,223 crore a year ago.

In terms of costs, the company said, energy costs were lower by 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), mainly on account of reduced fuel prices. Raw material costs marginally rose by 1 per cent, the company added, attributable to the increase in the cost of fly ash and slag.

With the aim to increase capacity to close to 200 million tonnes, UltraTech has undertaken multiple phases of expansion. Sharing an update on these planned expansions, the company said it has further added 8.7 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) capacity during the quarter, across Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha.

UltraTech said commercial production for new capacities of the second phase of 22.6 MTPA announced in June is expected to go on-stream in a phased manner by the current and the next financial year. For the third phase of expansion, announced in October, the company said major orders to key technology suppliers have already been placed and civil work has also commenced at some locations.