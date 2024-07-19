Business Standard
Paytm Q1FY25 results: Loss widens to Rs 840 crore, income drops 33%

Paytm Q1FY25 results: Revenue from operations fell 36% year-on-year to Rs 1,502 crore from Rs 2,342

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

Paytm owner, fintech firm One97 Communications on Friday reported that its consolidated loss had widened to Rs 840.1 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (Q1FY25). The firm's consolidated loss was Rs 358.4 crore during the period last year. 

The company reported a total income of Rs 1,639.1 crore, a 33.5 per cent decline from Rs 2,464.2 crore reported during the corresponding period last year. 

The firm's revenue from operations declined to Rs 1,502 crore, a 36 per cent drop from Rs 2,342 crore in the year-ago period.
