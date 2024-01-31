Dixon Technologies Q3 results: Profit rises 86% on electronics boom

Shares of Dixon, which soared 68% in 2023, closed more than 2% higher on Wednesday ahead of its results

Dixon Technologies (India) reported an 86% growth in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, benefiting from growing demand for technology gadgets and rapid expansion of electronics manufacturing in the country.

The $155-billion Indian electronics industry has gained from technology giants diversifying their supply chain from China, while the local government's production-linked incentives have further boosted production.

Dixon's consolidated profit climbed to Rs 96.44 crore ($11.62 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31 from Rs 51.91 crore a year earlier, according to an exchange filing.

Revenue from operations doubled to Rs 4,818 crore as higher demand for smartphones in the world's fastest-growing major economy boosted its mobile and electronic manufacturing services business.

Driven by its mobile business, revenue for the financial year ending March 2024 would jump nearly 50% to roughly Rs 18,000 crore, Dixon's Managing Director Atul Lall told Reuters in an interview earlier this month.

Dixon, which started making colour televisions in India in 1994, now has roughly two dozen manufacturing plants in the country and serves customers, ranging from South Korea's Samsung to German washing machine brand Bosch.

