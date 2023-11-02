close
Sensex (0.77%)
64080.90 + 489.57
Nifty (0.76%)
19133.25 + 144.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.65%)
5933.40 + 96.20
Nifty Midcap (1.39%)
39312.45 + 537.35
Nifty Bank (0.74%)
43017.20 + 316.25
Heatmap

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 results: Profit jumps 54.8%, revenue rises 12.63%

Dr Lal PathLab's share price rose to 3.30 per cent, ending the day's trade at Rs 2,455 apiece on the BSE

Q2

On a sequential basis, the company exhibited an 11.1 per cent increase in revenue and the PAT increased at 32.4 per cent | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 4:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Diagnostic and healthcare service provider Dr Lal PathLabs posted a 54.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in profit after tax (PAT) during the quarter concluded on September 30, 2023, reaching Rs 109.3 crore. The company also reported a 12.63 per cent increase in its consolidated revenue from operations, which came in at Rs 601.3 crore, in contrast to Rs 533.8 crore in the second quarter of financial year 24. This increase in PAT can be attributed to the reduction in financial costs and their expansion programmes.

On a sequential basis, the company exhibited an 11.1 per cent increase in revenue and the PAT increased at 32.4 per cent.

Commenting on the result, Om Manchanda, Managing Director stated: “We are seeing healthy and steady rise in DLPL’s revenue growth trends both in value and volume terms. The quarter also saw some rationality returning, where brands have taken measured price increases in their test portfolios. From focus on Tier-III and IV towns in strong markets of North and East to emphasising upon specialty and super-specialist portfolio; we have meticulously pursued growth drivers in this endeavour.”

Commenting on the performance, Bharath Uppiliappan, Chief Executive Officer said: “Our patient growth is significantly higher than our first quarter of FY 24 numbers; we served 7.5 million patients in the second quarter of FY 24 and 14.4 million patients in the first half of FY 24. Our expansion programme in Tier-III+ towns continues to show encouraging results. On the back of this response, we are planning to accelerate this journey by opening more new labs in Tier-III+ towns.”

Dr Lal PathLab's share price rose to 3.30 per cent, ending the day's trade at Rs 2,455 apiece on the BSE.

Dr Lal PathLabs is a provider of diagnostic and healthcare testing services in India. The company boasts a network of 277 clinical laboratories, 5,102 Patient Service Centres and 10,938 Pick-up Points.

Also Read

Diagnostic services firm Manipal HealthMap acquires Medcis Pathlabs

Dr Lal Pathlabs Q1FY24 result: Profit up 17% YoY; Rs 6 dividend declared

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

LT Foods, KRBL, Chaman Lal, GRM slide up to 6% on basmati rice export curbs

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

Berger Paints India net profit rises 33% at Rs 292 cr, misses estimates

Adani Power Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 848% YoY to Rs 6,594 crore

Adani Power Q2 result: Profit soars 10-fold to Rs 6,594 cr on demand surge

Adani Enterprises Q2 result: Net profit falls over 50% to Rs 228 crore

Godrej Properties Q2FY24 result: Net profit at Rs 72 cr; revenue up 107%

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 results Healthcare sector

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveCognizant Q3 Profit Chhattisgarh elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMuhurat Trading Session 2023Chhath Puja Special TrainsIND vs SL LIVE SCOREOnion Price Today

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar PrasadBJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reportsRBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT dataOdisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon