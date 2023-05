Dynamic Cables Q4 profit up 18% to Rs 10 cr, income grows to Rs 179.60 cr

Dynamic Cables on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit climbed a 17.92 per cent to around Rs 10 crore during the quarter ended March 31, boosted by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 8.48 crore in the January-March quarter of FY22, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 179.60 crore, from Rs 173.28 crore in the fourth quarter a year-ago.

The expenses of the company stood at Rs 166.54 crore, as against Rs 161.90 crore a year ago.

The company's board of directors has approved a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share of Rs 10 each for FY23, according to a statement.

In a separate statement, the company said, "its sales were at Rs 178.5 crore for Q4 FY23 and Rs 668.6 crore for FY23. During Q4, the EBITDA margin was 10.6 per cent as compared to 9.3 per cent in the previous quarter (October-December 2022)."



"We have concluded the financial year 2023 on a positive note. Achieving this growth despite a high base and volatile commodity pricing environment demonstrates the demand environment that exists in the industry," Ashish Mangal, Managing Director of Dynamic Cables Limited, said.

Also Read From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results ITC, SBI, and others: These companies will declare their Q4 results today India needs Rs 33,750 cr to set up Li-ion cell, battery mfg plants: CEEW Amara Raja Batteries Q4 results: Consolidated profit rises 40% to Rs 139 cr NMDC Q4 results: Net profit rises 22% to Rs 2,277 cr, revenue falls 13% IPO-bound Netweb Technologies PAT more than doubles to Rs 47 cr in FY23 Schneider Electric Infra profit grows to Rs 44.8 cr in March quarter Akzo Nobel India net profit down 2% to Rs 95.4 cr in March quarter

Dynamic Cables Ltd is a manufacturer of power cables that includes power control and instrumentation cables, flexible and industrial cables, solar cables and railway signalling cables.