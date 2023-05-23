close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NMDC Q4 results: Net profit rises 22% to Rs 2,277 cr, revenue falls 13%

The company's revenue from operation fell by 13.76 per cent to Rs 5,851 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 6,785 crore in the year-ago period

BS Web Team New Delhi
Govt to sell up to 7.5% in NMDC via OFS on Tuesday, may get Rs 3,621 cr

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned NMDC Ltd, on Tuesday, posted a net profit of Rs 2,277 crore for the March quarter. This is 22.28 per cent rise from Rs 1,862 crore a year ago, the company statement said.
The company’s revenue from operation fell by 13.76 per cent to Rs 5,851 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 6,785 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, “the board of directors of the company has recommended the payment of final dividend of Rs 2.85 per share on the face value of Rs 1 /- each for the financial year 2022-23, subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).”
“This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 3.75 per equity share already declared and paid during the financial year. The final dividend for the financial year 2022-23 of Rs. 2.85 per share, if declared at the ensuing AGM, will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of AGM,” the company said.

Earlier this month NMDC Ltd reported an 11.42 per cent rise in its iron ore production of 3.51 million tonne (MT) in April 2023. It produced 3.15 MT of iron ore in the same month last year, NMDC said in a BSE filing.
Last month, the company's sales rose by around 10 per cent to 3.43 MT from 3.12 MT in April 2022.

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

NMDC: A long-term play on steel cycle; may see decline in FY23 revenues

Higher prices, volumes key positives for iron ore miner NMDC stock

NMDC's demerged Chhattisgarh unit hits 5% upper circuit on market debut

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

IPO-bound Netweb Technologies PAT more than doubles to Rs 47 cr in FY23

Schneider Electric Infra profit grows to Rs 44.8 cr in March quarter

Akzo Nobel India net profit down 2% to Rs 95.4 cr in March quarter

JSW Energy Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 68% to Rs 272 crore

GE T&D India's loss narrows on lower input costs in March quarter


Besides iron ore, Hyderabad-based NMDC is also involved in the exploration of a wide range of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, limestone, dolomite and gypsum.
Topics : NMDC Q4 Results BS Web Reports

First Published: May 23 2023 | 8:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IPO-bound Netweb Technologies PAT more than doubles to Rs 47 cr in FY23

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Nirma, 3 private equity firms in race to buy Glenmark Life Sciences

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
3 min read

Microsoft's Bing chatbot updated with chat history: Details on all upgrades

Microsoft Bing AI
2 min read

Apple inks multi-billion-dollar deal with Broadcom for US-made chips

Apple Inc, Apple
1 min read

Funding for agrifoodtech startups declines 33% to $2.4 bn in 2022

rupee, loan, indian rupee
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

GQG's Jain raises stake in Adani stocks by 10% to $3.5 bn; to buy more

GQG’s Rajiv Jain
2 min read

Vedanta announces dividend worth Rs 6,877 cr, Rs 18.5 per equity share

Vedanta
2 min read

Reliance Retail begins layoff as JioMart B2B consolidation starts

Reliance Retail
3 min read

BPCL Q4 results: Net profit rises 159% to Rs 6,478 cr, revenue up 8%

BPCL
2 min read
Premium

72% of CoD bills paid in Rs 2K notes? Zomato tweet a 'marketing ruse'

Money, Rs 2000, 200 notes, Rupees
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon