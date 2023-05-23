close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Akzo Nobel India net profit down 2% to Rs 95.4 cr in March quarter

Paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 2 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 95.4 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2023.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
akzo nobel

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 6:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 2 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 95.4 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 97.4 crore during the January-March quarter a year ago, Akzo Nobel said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 9.72 per cent to Rs 951.4 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 867.1 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses of Akzo Nobel were at Rs 824.9 crore, up 33.73 per cent in the last quarter of FY23 as against Rs 514.42 crore a year ago.

For the fiscal ended March 2023, Akzo Nobel India's net profit was up 15.51 per cent to Rs 335.1 crore. It reported a net profit of Rs 290.1 crore in FY22.

Its consolidated revenue from operations was Rs 3,802.1 crore in FY23, 20.75 per cent higher than the preceding fiscal.

Also Read

Asian Paints slips 3% after Q3FY23 result misses street estimates

Laureates across 5 fields awarded at Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Fact check: Did Asle Toje call PM Modi biggest contender for Nobel Prize?

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

JSW Energy Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 68% to Rs 272 crore

GE T&D India's loss narrows on lower input costs in March quarter

SJVN Q4 profit rises over two-fold to Rs 17 cr, income grows to Rs 582 cr

Sansera Engineering net profit dips 5% YoY to Rs 35 cr in March quarter

EIH Ltd reports its highest ever full-year consolidated revenue in FY22-23

Shares of Akzo Nobel India on Tuesday settled at Rs 2,506.20 on BSE, up 2.75 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Akzo Nobel India company Q4 Results

First Published: May 23 2023 | 6:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Akzo Nobel India net profit down 2% to Rs 95.4 cr in March quarter

akzo nobel
2 min read

JSW Energy Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 68% to Rs 272 crore

JSW Energy
2 min read

No definite timeline yet for resuming flights: Go First tells DGCA

Go First
2 min read

'No definite timeline for resuming operations', Go First tells DGCA

Go First
2 min read

Adani stocks get fresh boost as GQG ups wager, post gains third day on trot

Adani Group, Adani
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

GQG's Jain raises stake in Adani stocks by 10% to $3.5 bn; to buy more

GQG’s Rajiv Jain
2 min read

Vedanta announces dividend worth Rs 6,877 cr, Rs 18.5 per equity share

Vedanta
2 min read

Reliance Retail begins layoff as JioMart B2B consolidation starts

Reliance Retail
3 min read

BPCL Q4 results: Net profit rises 159% to Rs 6,478 cr, revenue up 8%

BPCL
2 min read
Premium

72% of CoD bills paid in Rs 2K notes? Zomato tweet a 'marketing ruse'

Money, Rs 2000, 200 notes, Rupees
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon