Finolex Q4 results: PAT grows 2% to Rs 161 crore, total income up 8%

It had posted a profit after tax of Rs 158.35 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, the company said in a statement on Saturday

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Pipes maker Finolex Industries Limited has posted about a 2 per cent rise in its standalone profit after tax to Rs 161.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter on the back of higher revenues.
The total income from operations during the quarter under review also rose 8.27 per cent to Rs 1,235.42 crore from Rs 1,141.06 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
 
The company's EBITDA fell 3.91 per cent to Rs 208.93 crore in the last quarter compared to Rs 217.43 crore a year ago.
Prakash P Chhabria, Executive Chairman, Finolex Industries Limited said, "PVC prices remained stable during the second half of the year, leading to a healthy demand. Our operating performance during the year has been robust and with the company's increased focus on the plumbing and sanitation segment, the same is expected to improve further".

First Published: May 11 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

