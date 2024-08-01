Godrej Agrovet Q1 results: PAT up 28.3% at Rs 135 cr, total revenue falls

India's Godrej Agrovet reported a 28.3 per cent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by falling input costs. Consolidated net profit rose to Rs 135 crore ($16.1 million) for the three months ended June 30 from Rs 105 crore a year earlier.

During the quarter, which saw parts of the country experiencing heatwaves and floods, prices of food, which account for nearly half of India's retail inflation, rose more than 8 per cent each month, adding pressure on the spending power of the rural consumers.

Godrej Agrovet's total revenue from operations fell 6.4 per cent to Rs 2,351 crore while total expenses fell nearly 8 per cent, led by a fall in the cost of materials consumed.