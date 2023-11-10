Sensex (0.00%)
64830.63 -1.57
Nifty (-0.09%)
19377.35 -17.95
Heatmap

Hindalco Industries profit remains flat at Rs 2,196 cr in September quarter

The copper business achieved its highest quarterly EBITDA of Rs 653 crore, a 23 per cent rise Q-o-Q, due to highest-ever metal shipments

Hindalco

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 3:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Aditya Birla Group's metal flagship Hindalco Industries said its consolidated profit was almost flat at Rs 2,196 crore in the quarter ended September 2023.
The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 2,205 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal, Hindalco Industries said in a filing to BSE.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In a statement, the company said its net profit at Rs 2,196 crore was in line with the previous-year quarter, and down 11 per cent quarter on quarter, mainly due to accounting adjustments arising out of conversion from US GAAP to Indian accounting standard Ind AS.
The consolidated total income of the company during July-September period dropped to Rs 54,632 crore from Rs 56,504 crore in the year-ago period, Hindalco Industries said.
All the business segments of the company experienced improved quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) performance.
The copper business achieved its highest quarterly EBITDA of Rs 653 crore, a 23 per cent rise Q-o-Q, due to highest-ever metal shipments.
Novelis reported another quarter of improvement in adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA per tonne backed by higher shipments, largely from beverage cans.
In the Indian aluminium segment, upstream business EBITDA was Rs 2,074 crore, up seven per cent Q-o-Q, and downstream EBITDA was Rs 171 crore, 16 per cent higher Q-o-Q due to increased shipments.
"We have maintained momentum driven by our focus on cost control and a solid performance by all our downstream segments," Hindalco Industries Managing Director Satish Pai said.
A USD 28-billion metal powerhouse, Hindalco is the world's largest aluminium company by revenues and a major player in copper serving more than half of country's copper requirement.

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Hindalco Q4 results: Profit falls 48% to Rs 832 cr, Rs 3 dividend declared

Aditya Birla Group to enter jewellery retail business; to invest Rs 5k cr

Voda-Idea will make significant investments to roll out 5G network: Birla

Aluminium rail coaches: Hindalco ropes in Italian firm for extrusion tech

M&M Ltd Q2 result: Consolidated net profit at Rs 2,348 cr; revenue up 14%

Signature Global Q2 loss narrows to Rs 20 cr; buys 25 acres in Gurugram

Shriram Life insurance posts Rs 70 cr net profit in first half of 2023-24

Piramal Enterprise reports net profit of Rs 48 crore in July-Sept quarter

Coffee Day logs Q2 loss at Rs 109.15 cr on account of exceptional items

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hindalco Industries Q2 results Aditya Birla Group

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayKoffee with Karan Season 8Dhanteras 2023 Wishes & QuotesSA vs AFG LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon