Business Standard

Saturday, January 25, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / IDFC First Bank Q3FY25 results: Net profit falls 53% to Rs 339 cr

IDFC First Bank Q3FY25 results: Net profit falls 53% to Rs 339 cr

Total income increased to Rs 11,123 crore during the quarter from Rs 9,396 crore in the same period a year ago

IDFC Bank

The private sector lender had earned a net profit of Rs 716 crore in the same quarter a year ago. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IDFC First Bank on Saturday reported 53 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 339 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024 on increased provisions due to higher slippages of loans.

The private sector lender had earned a net profit of Rs 716 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income increased to Rs 11,123 crore during the quarter from Rs 9,396 crore in the same period a year ago, IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing.  Interest income increased to Rs 9,343 crore from Rs 7,879 crore a year ago.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.94 per cent from 2.04 per cent a year ago.

 

Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, came down to 0.52 per cent from 0.68 per cent at the end of the third quarter last fiscal.

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI expected to transfer another bumper payout to govt, say analysts

IDFC Bank

IDFC First Bank gains after total biz climbs 25% to Rs 4.58 trillion

The central government's borrowing is expected to remain in line with the budgeted amount, with slight adjustments in the distribution across tenures, according to bond market participants. Earlier, there were expectations of a reduction in the suppl

Govt plans to borrow Rs 3.9 trillion via treasury bills in Q4FY25

IDFC FIRST Bank

IDFC First slumps 10% after posting a 72% slip in its net profit in Q2FY25

IDFC FIRST Bank

IDFC First Bank Q2FY25 results: Net profit falls 73% to Rs 201 cr

However, overall provisions, excluding tax doubled to Rs 1,338 crore from Rs 655 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Provisions coverage ratio on non-performing loans was 78.2 per cent as on December 31, 2024.

The gross slippage for Q3-FY25 was Rs 2,192 crore as compared to Rs 2,031 crore in Q2 FY 2025, an increase of Rs 162 crore, it said.

"Majority of the increase in slippage during Q3FY 25 was from the microfinance business which constituted Rs 143 crore out of the said Rs 162 crore. Hence, gross slippage on the Retail, MSME, Agri and Corporate Loans, i.e the non-microfinance business was stable. These businesses constituted about 95 per cent of the total book of the bank," it said.

Capital Adequacy Ratio also declined to 15.65 per cent from 16.73 per cent at the end of third quarter of previous financial year.

The bank completed merger with IDFC Ltd in October 2024 through which Rs 618 crore of capital has been added to the net-worth, whereas the outstanding share count has been reduced by 16.64 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank's net profit up 14.8% to Rs 11,792 crore in Q3FY25, NII up 9.1%

early-bird results for Q3FY25

Macrotech Developers Q3 results: Profit rises 88% to Rs 944 crore

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

NTPC Green Energy Q3FY25 results: Net profit grows 18% to Rs 66 cr

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 15% to Rs 11,792 crore

Yes Bank, yes bank New Logo

Yes Bank Q3 profit surges nearly threefold to Rs 612 cr, NII grows 10%

Topics : IDFC First Bank IDFC First Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon