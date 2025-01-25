Business Standard

NTPC Green Energy Q3FY25 results: Net profit grows 18% to Rs 66 cr

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) on Saturday reported 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 65.61 crore for December quarter FY25, on account of higher income.  It had logged Rs 55.61 crore net profit in the year-ago quarter, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total income rose to Rs 581.46 crore from Rs 463.46 crore. Expenses were at Rs 482.22 crore as against Rs 383.28 crore.

Recently listed NGEL is an umbrella company for the green business initiatives of NTPC and undertakes projects through organic and inorganic routes.

On Friday, NGEL said its arm NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) has won a 300 megawatt (MW) solar project from NHPC bidder in the e-reverse auction conducted by NHPC.

 

Topics : NTPC Q3 results

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

