IGL Q3 results: Net profit jumps 41% on higher CNG, piped gas sales

IGL operates city gas distribution (CGD) networks across 30 districts in 11 geographical areas across four states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan

IGL

IGL

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

Indraprastha Gas Ltd, India's leading CNG retailer, has reported a 41 per cent jump in third quarter net profit, as the firm recorded higher sales of CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households and industries.
The company clocked a net profit of Rs 392.07 crore in October-December - the third quarter of current fiscal that started in April 2023 - compared to Rs 278.26 crore in the same period in the previous year, it said in a statement.
IGL operates city gas distribution (CGD) networks across 30 districts in 11 geographical areas across four states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.
The company said it "registered an overall sales volume growth of 4 per cent over the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal, with the average daily sales going up to 8.48 million standard cubic meters per day from 8.12 mmscmd."

"Product wise, CNG recorded sales volume growth of 4 per cent in the quarter, while piped natural gas (PNG) recorded sales volume growth of 5 per cent during the quarter, as compared to the corresponding quarter of last year.
Within the PNG segment, domestic PNG showed a growth of 11 per cent during the quarter, whereas the growth in the commercial PNG segment was 12 per cent during the quarter over the corresponding quarter, it said.
Revenue during the quarter fell to Rs 3,906.60 crore, as compared to Rs 4,072.93 crore during the third quarter of FY'23, due to rationalisation of international gas prices.
IGL meets fuel requirements of over 1.6 million vehicles running on CNG through a network of 802 CNG stations. It has connected over two million households in cities like Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and parts of Kanpur, with PNG.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indraprastha Gas Indraprastha Gas Ltd IGL natural gas Natural gas price CNG CNG cars

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

