Ircon International Q2 results: Net PAT rises 44% to Rs 251 crore

IRCON is engaged in the railways and highways sectors and comes under the Ministry of Railways

Q2

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 5:10 PM IST
Ircon International Ltd, a navratna public sector enterprise and a leading turnkey construction company, on Thursday reported a 44 per cent rise in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 250.8 crore in the September quarter.
The company had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 174.2 crore in the year-ago period, Ircon International said in a filing to the BSE.
The company said its consolidated total income increased to Rs 3,136.3 crore in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal from Rs 2,305.9 crore in the same quarter last year.
The total order book of the company stood at Rs 32,152 crore as on September 30, it said.
IRCON is engaged in the railways and highways sectors and comes under the Ministry of Railways.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 5:10 PM IST

