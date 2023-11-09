Sensex (-0.22%)
64832.20 -143.41
Nifty (-0.25%)
19395.30 -48.20
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
40537.65 + 90.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.16%)
6196.45 + 9.75
Nifty Bank (0.06%)
43683.60 + 24.95
Heatmap

Granules India's Q2 revenue rises 3.4% on higher sales in North America

Its shares gained 19.5% in the September-quarter, outperforming the Nifty pharma index, which climbed 12%

Q2

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 5:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Granules India reported a 3.4% rise in second-quarter revenue on Thursday as the Paracetamol maker benefited from higher sales in North America.
The generic drug maker's consolidated revenue from operations climbed to 11.89 billion rupees ($142.77 million) in the three months ended Sept.30, from 11.51 billion rupees a year earlier.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Indian generic drug makers are expected to gain from new product launches and easing price competition in the United States, which accounts for the bulk of their revenue, according to analysts.
Revenue from North America, the company's biggest market, grew 11% to 7.99 billion rupees, but declined 8% in Europe to 2.13 billion rupees.
Shares of Granules India rose as much as 5% to 374.80 rupees after the results.
The drug maker's net profit, however, dropped nearly 30% to 1.02 billion rupees ($12.25 million) from 1.45 billion rupees as total expenses rose 9.3%.
Granules' three main segments, which focus on making active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), pharmaceutical formulation intermediates and finished dosages, accounted for 25%, 12%, and 62%, respectively, of revenue from operations.
The company, which holds a 30% share of the global market for Paracetamol, makes the drug's API and finished dosage, ready for consumption in European countries.
Its shares gained 19.5% in the September-quarter, outperforming the Nifty pharma index, which climbed 12%.
Rival Glenmark Life Sciences last month reported an 11.1% rise in second-quarter profit.

Also Read

RBI releases list of NBFCs in upper layer under scale-based regulations

Granules profit up 7.8% to Rs 120 crore boosted by drug ingredient business

MRF Limited Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 351% YoY to Rs 586 crore

Paracetamol maker Granules India flags operations hit from cyber attack

Granules India gets USFDA nod for generic drug used to treat heartburn

Indian rice exporter KRBL posts 28% profit drop in Q2 on weak demand

Jockey India licensee posts 7.3% fall in Q2 profit as inflation hits demand

Nalco posts 49% increase in net profit at Rs 187 crore in Sep quarter

Adani Ports Q2 result: Consolidated profit at Rs 1,761 cr; revenue up 27%

Kirloskar Industries Q2 result: Net profit at Rs 91 cr; revenue down 11%

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Granules India Limited Granules India Q2 results

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualityPiyush GoyalMP Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVENZ vs SL Playing 11World Cup Knock-outs Tickets

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XIWorld Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQIBigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chiefIMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon