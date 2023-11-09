SoftBank hit with $6.2 bn quarterly loss as WeWork, tech investments dip

Japanese technology company SoftBank Group Corp. racked up a huge loss in the July-September quarter as its technology investments, most notably office-sharing company WeWork, went sour.

Tokyo-based SoftBank loss totalled 931 billion yen ($ 6.2 billion) in the last quarter, a reversal from the 3 trillion yen profit it posted in the same period a year earlier.

SoftBank has a sprawling investment portfolio and tends to have erratic financial results that fluctuate with market trends.

That has been highlighted by the troubles at WeWork, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this week amid turmoil in the US commercial real estate market after the pandemic sent vacancies soaring in major cities like New York and San Francisco.

SoftBank holds a nearly 80 per cent stake in WeWork.

SoftBank's chief financial officer, Yoshimitsu Goto, sought to allay investor's worries, stressing in an online news conference that the company was still going strong overall, making cautious investment decisions and plans to keep growing.

He said WeWork's troubles were regrettable. SoftBank will study what went wrong and try to do better with its future Vision Fund investments, Goto said.

SoftBank's financial damage related to WeWork in the July-September quarter totalled 234 billion yen ($ 1.5 billion), according to the company, which was the first telecoms operator to bring the iPhone to Japan.

Goto gave as an example of a hopeful development the recent IPO on Nasdaq of British semiconductor and software design company Arm, which SoftBank acquired in 2016.

The listing did not directly affect SoftBank's earnings results, but a gain of $ 47 billion was recorded as a capital surplus.

SoftBank's quarterly sales were little changed, edging up to 1.67 trillion yen ($ 11 billion) from 1.61 trillion yen. The company does not give full year forecasts.

SoftBank used to own significant stakes in Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet but sold them a couple of years ago. SoftBank has also sold its stake in Uber to ride out hard times, and dramatically reduced its stake in Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce and technology company.

Also Read Ex-SoftBank Manoj Kohli joins WeWork India as independent board director Japan's SoftBank makes another bet on WeWork, hoping landlords will too SoftBank looking to book profits by selling shares in Zomato, Paytm: Report WeWork India Q1 revenue up 40% to Rs 400 cr on rising demand: CEO Virwani WeWork appeals to landlords for lease adjustments amid bankruptcy Granules India's Q2 revenue rises 3.4% on higher sales in North America Indian rice exporter KRBL posts 28% profit drop in Q2 on weak demand Jockey India licensee posts 7.3% fall in Q2 profit as inflation hits demand Nalco posts 49% increase in net profit at Rs 187 crore in Sep quarter Adani Ports Q2 result: Consolidated profit at Rs 1,761 cr; revenue up 27%

SoftBank Group Corp. shares rose 1.1 per cent Thursday on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.