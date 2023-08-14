Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

ITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

The company also announced acquisition of 45.36% stake in International Travel House Limited and 25% stake in Maharaja Heritage Resorts Limited

ITC

ITC

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 5:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

FMCG giant ITC Ltd on Monday reported a 16 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 5,180 crore in the quarter that ended on June 30, as compared to Rs 4,462 crore in the corresponding year last year. Sequentially, the net profit was down marginally by 0.8 per cent from Rs 5,225.02 crore. 

The company's revenue from operations was down 6 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 18,639.48 crore from Rs 19,831.27 crore last year. Sequentially, the revenue was down 2.19 per cent from Rs 19,058.29 crore. 

The cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate's standalone profit rose 17.6 per cent to 4,902.7 crore in the June quarter from 4,169.38 crore a year earlier, it said in an exchange filing.

The company also announced acquisition of 45.36 per cent stake in International Travel House Limited (ITHL) and 25 per cent stake in Maharaja Heritage Resorts Limited (MHRL), an unlisted company, from Russell Credit Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary ITC. 

"The proposed acquisitions by the company, as stated above, shall be subject to obtaining relevant approvals from the board of directors of RCL, and execution of transaction documents in due course," the regulatory filing said.  

Moreover, the board of ITC also approved the scheme of arrangement after the demeger of its Hotel business. 

Also Read

RIL gets nod from shareholders, creditors to demerge financial services arm

TMS Ep485: ITC hotel demerger, Russian crude oil, textile stocks, demerger

ITC AGM, Q1FY24 nos: When will the stock breakout from consolidation mode?

ITC approves demerger of hotel business to form new entity 'ITC Hotels'

ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts

Divi's Labs reports 49.2% loss in Q1 on back of drug pricing pressures

Capital Small Finance Bank Q1 total business grows 15.58% to Rs 12,584 cr

Vikas Lifecare Q1 net profit jumps to Rs 13.31 cr on back of higher income

SpiceJet back in black; posts Rs 205 crore profit in June quarter

SPIC reports decline in Q1 PAT at Rs 43.97 cr due to global energy prices


The scheme says that for every 10 ordinary shares of face and paid-up value of Rs 1 each held in the ITC Ltd, 1 equity share of face and paid-up value of Rs 1 in ITC Hotels will be given to shareholders.
Topics : FMCG ITC ITC Hotels Cigarettes FMCG companies Q1 results BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesIRE vs IND T20s Full ScheduleStock to Watch TodayTop Headlines TodayGold-Silver PriceGadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3Bigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleAdani Group SharesUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's responseAdani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

India News

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buriedPM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Technology News

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon MuskChatbots: Hackers trick AI with 'bad Math' to expose flaws, biases

Economy News

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekendChhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon