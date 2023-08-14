Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.25%)
65158.58 -164.07
Nifty (-0.33%)
19364.35 -63.95
Nifty Midcap (-0.50%)
37645.90 -190.25
Nifty Smallcap (-0.52%)
5332.45 -28.05
Nifty Bank (-0.60%)
43934.90 -264.20
Heatmap

Capital Small Finance Bank Q1 total business grows 15.58% to Rs 12,584 cr

The bank said its deposits grew by 14.64% to Rs 7,064 crore and advances went up by 16.81% to Rs 5,519 crore

Banks

Banks

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Capital Small Finance Bank Limited on Monday said its total business grew by 15.58 per cent to Rs 12,584 crore for the quarter ended June 2023.
The Jalandhar-headquartered bank's total business was Rs 10,888 crore during the first quarter of the last financial year, according to a statement.
The bank said its deposits grew by 14.64 per cent to Rs 7,064 crore and advances went up by 16.81 per cent to Rs 5,519 crore.
The net worth of the bank increased by 28.81 per cent to Rs 69 crore during the first quarter of the current fiscal.
Sarvjit Singh Samra, managing director and chief executive officer of Capital Small Finance Bank said, "We are proud to report robust profits, which underscore the resilience of our business model and the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives.
"As we continue to navigate an ever-evolving financial landscape, we remain focused on sustaining this positive momentum and creating long-term value for our stakeholders.

Also Read

Capital Small Finance eyes Rs 14,000 cr in FY24 on back of MSME loan growth

HDFC, IDFC mergers may not trigger consolidation of PSU banks: Analysts

High investor interest propels IDFC First Bank's stock to new highs

Voting begins for high-stakes Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll in Punjab

Congress releases list of 40-star campaigners for Jalandhar LS bypoll

Vikas Lifecare Q1 net profit jumps to Rs 13.31 cr on back of higher income

SpiceJet back in black; posts Rs 205 crore profit in June quarter

SPIC reports decline in Q1 PAT at Rs 43.97 cr due to global energy prices

Aurobindo Pharma profit increases 10% at Rs 571 cr in June quarter

Cube Highways Trust reports Rs 781 cr consolidated net income in June qtr

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Banking Industry Indian Banks Association Deposits in banks Nifty stocks IDFC First

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesIRE vs IND T20s Full ScheduleStock to Watch TodayTop Headlines TodayGold-Silver PriceMark Zuckerberg vs Elon MuskBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleAdani Group SharesUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's responseAdani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

India News

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buriedPM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Technology News

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon MuskChatbots: Hackers trick AI with 'bad Math' to expose flaws, biases

Economy News

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekendChhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon