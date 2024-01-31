Sensex (    %)
                        
Jindal Steel and Power Q3 results: PAT jumps four-fold to Rs 1,928 cr

The company, which has steel, mining and infrastructure businesses, said its consolidated net profit after tax increased to Rs 1928 crore ($232 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, from Rs 518 cr

Reuters
Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

Indian steelmaker Jindal Steel and Power reported an almost four-fold rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, as easing costs offset a fall in sales.
 
The company, which has steel, mining and infrastructure businesses, said its consolidated net profit after tax increased to Rs 1928 crore ($232 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, from Rs 518 crore a year ago.
 
The robust performance was supported by lower raw material costs as benefits from captive thermal coal mines materialised, it said in a statement. Its sales and services revenue fell 6.3% to Rs 13756 crore
 
Jindal Steel's commissioned coal mines helped the company meet its thermal coal needs, offsetting the brunt of higher costs of key steelmaking raw material - coking coal in the quarter, analysts had said.
 
Input costs fell 3% to Rs 4806 crore in the December quarter.
 
Earlier this month, larger rival JSW Steel reported a five-fold rise in December-quarter profit on strong domestic demand.
 
Shares of Jindal Steel had settled 1.5% higher ahead of results.
 

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

