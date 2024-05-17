JSW Steel Q4 results: Net profit declines nearly 65% to Rs 1,299 crore

JSW Steel on Friday reported a 65 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year 2023-24 (FY24). India's largest steelmaker by capacity reported a net profit of Rs 1,299 crore in Q4FY24, compared to Rs 3,664 crore during the same period last year.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations fell marginally by 1.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 45,646 crore from Rs 46,346 crore.

The company's board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 7.30 per fully paid-up equity share of Rs 1 each for the year ended on March 31, 2024.

Shares of JSW Steel closed trading at Rs 907.3 on the BSE ahead of the company's Q4 earnings report.