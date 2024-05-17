Business Standard
GSK Pharma Q4 results: Net profit up 46% at Rs 194.48 cr on higher sales

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 929.8 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Friday reported a 46 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 194.48 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, on the back of higher sales.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 133.43 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (GSK Pharma) said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 929.8 crore as against Rs 787.45 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Total expenses in the fourth quarter were higher at Rs 691.41 crore as compared to Rs 635.54 crore in the same period a year ago.
The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 32 per equity share on the face value of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, subject to approval of members at upcoming annual general meeting, the company said.
For the fiscal ended March 31, 2024 net profit was at Rs 589.96 crore as compared to Rs 610.69 crore in the preceding year, the company said.
In FY24 consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 3,453.71 crore as against Rs 3,251.72 crore in FY23, it added.

First Published: May 17 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

