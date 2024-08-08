Lincoln Pharma Q1FY25 results: Net profit jumps 24% to Rs 23.67cr

Drug maker Lincoln Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said its consolidated net profit jumped by 24.51 per cent to Rs 23.67 crore in the April-June quarter of 2024-25 compared to Rs 19.01 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total income of the Ahmedabad-bnased company rose by 10 per cent to Rs 157.69 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 143.31 crore in the first quarter of 2023-24.

Its operating profit (EBITDA) rose by 16.65 per cent to Rs 33.14 crore in the quarter from Rs 28.41 crore in Q1FY24.

Both domestic and export operations have shown robust growth and the company is confident to enhance profitability and margins going forward, the company said in a statement.