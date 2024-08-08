Business Standard
SAIL Q1 results: Net profit falls 61% to Rs 81.78 cr on frail demand

The state-owned firm's consolidated net profit fell more than 61 per cent to Rs 81.78 crore (around $10 million) for the quarter ended June 30

Its revenue declined 1.5 per cent to Rs 23,998 crore. | Image: ANI twitter

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 8:13 PM IST

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) reported a decline in first-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by feeble domestic demand as government spending reduced due to the general elections and prices continued to fall.
The state-owned firm's consolidated net profit fell more than 61 per cent to Rs 81.78 crore (around $10 million) for the quarter ended June 30.
Its revenue declined 1.5 per cent to Rs 23,998 crore.
KEY CONTEXT
Domestic demand for steel remained lukewarm during the quarter as government spending on infrastructure and manufacturing slowed down due to the general elections. Steel prices were also under pressure as India net imported finished steel at cheaper rates.
However, analysts still see India as a "bright spot" amid weak global demand.

Meanwhile, lower costs of a key steelmaking raw material - coking coal - boosted the profit of peers such as Tata Steel last month.
 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

