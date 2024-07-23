Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services on Tuesday reported a 45 per cent jump in June quarter net profit to Rs 513 crore.

The non-bank lender had reported a net profit of Rs 353 crore in the year-ago period.

The core net interest income grew 15 per cent to Rs 1,932 crore and the interest margin narrowed to 6.6 per cent from 7.1 per cent in the same period of the previous quarter.

Its total income grew 20 per cent to Rs 3,760 crore during the reporting quarter, and the assets under management were up 23 per cent at Rs 1.06 lakh crore.