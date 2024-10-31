Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Microsoft Cloud, Office software boost revenue growth beyond projections

Microsoft Cloud, Office software boost revenue growth beyond projections

Sales in the first quarter, which ended Sept 30, increased 16% to $65.6 billion

Microsoft, Microsoft logo

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft Corp.’s cloud-computing business and Office software fueled stronger-than-projected quarterly revenue growth, a sign that the company’s hefty investments in artificial intelligence are starting to pay off.
  Sales in the first quarter, which ended Sept. 30, increased 16% to $65.6 billion, the company said in a statement Wednesday.  Profit rose to $3.30 a share. Analysts on average estimated sales of $64.5 billion and per-share earnings of $3.11, according to Bloomberg data.
  The cloud computing division posted a 34% revenue gain in the quarter, adjusted for currency fluctuations, slowing slightly from the 35% growth in the previous period. Microsoft’s forecast had indicated a slowdown of about 2 percentage points from the June quarter, according to KeyBanc analysts.
 
  Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella has overhauled the software maker’s product line with AI models from partner OpenAI. He’s now seeking to recruit enough paying customers to the souped-up software and services to drive Microsoft’s growth for years to come. At the same time, corporations are tapping the company’s data-center capacity to power development of their own AI applications, buoying demand in its closely watched its Azure business.
  “People are shifting from just talking about artificial intelligence and testing and piloting artificial intelligence to actually putting it into production,” said Jackson Ader, an analyst at Keybanc. 
Microsoft shares gained about 1% in extended trading following the report. 

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Nifty IT down over 3%: Why have IT stocks slipped in trade today?

Hackers, cybercrime, cyber crimes

Russian hackers are targeting US govt officials, defence workers: Microsoft

Github

GitHub forges AI deals with Google, Anthropic to integrate models

Nara Lokesh, Satya NadellaNara Lokesh, Satya Nadella

Nara Lokesh meets Microsoft CEO, seeks support for advancing IT in Andhra

US elections

Efforts by Russia, Iran, China to sway US voters may escalate: Microsoft

Topics : Artificial intelligence Microsoft Adjusted gross revenue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon