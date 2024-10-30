Aditya Birla Capital Q2FY25 results: Net profit up 42% to Rs 1,001 crore

Aditya Birla Capital on Wednesday reported a 42 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,001 crore in the July-September quarter of FY25 (Q2 FY25) from Rs 705 crore in Q2 FY24. This includes a one-off gain of Rs 167 crore accrued from a stake sale in Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers.
In August 2024, the company informed the exchanges that it had completed the sale of 50 per cent of its stake in the broking arm to Edme Services Private Ltd, a part of Samara Capital Group and an affiliate of Samara Alternate Investment Fund.
Excluding the one-off item, the company recorded an 18.3 per cent growth in profit to Rs 834 crore in the reported quarter, driven by healthy revenue growth. Consolidated revenue grew by 36 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 12,007 crore in Q2 FY25.
The overall lending portfolio of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) and housing finance company (HFC) combined grew by 27 per cent Y-o-Y and 8 per cent sequentially to Rs 1.38 trillion as on September 30, 2024. The total assets under management (AUM) of the asset management company (AMC), life insurance, and health insurance businesses grew by 24 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5.01 trillion as on September 30, 2024. The total premium of the life and health insurance businesses grew by 29 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 10,828 crore in H1 FY25.
Disbursements by the NBFC rose by 17 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 19,322 crore in Q2 FY25. Loans to retail, small and medium enterprises (SME), and high net worth individual (HNI) customers accounted for 65 per cent of the total loan portfolio. Credit costs improved by 18 basis points sequentially from 1.43 per cent to 1.25 per cent.
During the post-earnings analyst meet, Vishakha Mulye, chief executive officer (CEO), Aditya Birla Capital, said, “In personal loan businesses, we are focused on increasing our sourcing from direct channels, such as branches and the newly launched ABCD app, and we expect the growth in personal loans to normalise in the next two quarters. We remain confident of growing the overall NBFC portfolio by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25 per cent over the next two to three years.”
The company has a pan-India presence with 1,470 branches across all businesses as of September 30, 2024. The company is focused on capturing white spaces and driving penetration into Tier-III and Tier-IV towns and new customer segments.
More From This Section
Disbursements by Aditya Birla Housing Finance Company grew by 113 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,010 crore in Q2 FY25.
The individual first-year premium income of the life insurance business increased by 44.2 per cent in Q2 FY25 to Rs 745 crore. The gross written premium (GWP) grew by 43.2 per cent to Rs 1,130 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
The combined ratio of Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company dropped to 113 per cent in H1 FY25 from 119 per cent in H1 FY24.