Motherson Sumi Wiring Q1 FY25 results: Net profit up 21% at Rs 149 cr

Total revenue from operations in the period under review stood at Rs 2,184.84 crore as against Rs 1,871.84 crore in the year-ago period

Motherson Sumi

Total expenses were higher at Rs 1,991.46 crore as compared to Rs 1,706.25 crore. | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Auto components maker Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd on Monday reported 21 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 148.87 crore for June quarter FY25 riding on strong revenue growth.
The company had logged a net profit of Rs 123.13 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd (MSWIL) said in a regulatory filing.
Total revenue from operations in the period under review stood at Rs 2,184.84 crore as against Rs 1,871.84 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses were higher at Rs 1,991.46 crore as compared to Rs 1,706.25 crore.
MSWIL said its strong revenue growth year-on-year is mainly supported by increased volumes and content on account of automotive megatrends.
Performance remained resilient despite the transitory impact of higher raw material prices and startup costs mitigated with operational efficiencies, it added.
MSWIL Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said,"The company remains committed to understanding and staying aligned with industry trends and proactively adapting to the dynamic environment.

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

