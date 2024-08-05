Motherson Sumi Wiring Q1 FY25 results: Net profit up 21% at Rs 149 cr

Auto components maker Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd on Monday reported 21 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 148.87 crore for June quarter FY25 riding on strong revenue growth.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 123.13 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd (MSWIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations in the period under review stood at Rs 2,184.84 crore as against Rs 1,871.84 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 1,991.46 crore as compared to Rs 1,706.25 crore.